Matt Hardy's alleged real-life heat with a top AEW star explained; even Reby Sky hates him!

Matt Hardy has had a long and storied wrestling career spanning over three decades. Him and his brother Jeff, also known as The Hardy Boyz, set the standard when it came to tag team wrestling and had numerous memorable matches.

When one has a long and storied career like Matt, it is only natural to make some enemies along the way. There is one man with whom Hardy has real-life beef. That man is none other than WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

Matt Hardy once revealed on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast that he disliked Double J because the latter once busted him open during a match at Wrestlecade.

He also mentioned how even his wife, Reby Sky, hated Jeff Jarrett for that spot.

"I think it’s no secret, everybody knows that Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett don’t exchange Christmas cards, you know, during the holiday season. And that night at Wrestlecade, when he busted me open, I can’t go into detail how p**sed off Reby was because instead of driving the 100 miles back home, we ended up being in hospital all night. So she’s not a big fan of Jeff Jarrett in general."

However, he went on to say that he doesn't hold any grudges against the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

"But you know, I work with him in AEW, and it is what it is. I’m fine. I don’t harbour resentment towards anyone because that stuff will make you sick." [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Matt Hardy to team up with Jeff Jarrett in AEW Tag Team tournament

On the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy was in for a huge shock as he was told that none other than Jeff Jarrett will be his tag team partner for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.

What started off as an exciting segment with Renee Paquette for Matt turned sour as RJ City revealed his tag team partner to be Jeff. The Broken One thought RJ was talking about his brother, but it turned out to be Jeff Jarrett. Hardy could hardly hide his disappointment and walked away in disgust.

It will be interesting to see what will transpire between the two, but Matt has a history of teaming up with wrestlers that he can't get along with. He teamed up with Bray Wyatt most notably and had huge success, and if that is anything to go by, fans can expect a lot of fireworks from the pair moving forward.

