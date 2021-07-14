Matt Hardy and Reby Sky welcome a 4th child to their family

It looks like AEW's Matt Hardy and his wife, Reby Sky, might need to make an addition to the Hardy Compound. That's because they've just welcomed a new addition to the Hardy family: Ever Moore Hardy. (H/T to Cageside Seats!)

The news was broken exclusively by US Weekly of all places (as Cageside's Sean Reuters put it, "Celebrity magazines seem to have figured out that wrestling fans buy things"). Ever - or Eevee, as the couple intends to call her - was surrounded by her three brothers Maxel (6), Wolfgang (4), and Bartholemew (who is just a little over a year and a half old) in the photo shared by the happy family.

According to the article:

“Eevee was born at home at 5:18 p.m., weighing 6lbs, 8oz. [She was] lovingly welcomed by Mom and Dad and surrounded by a team of midwives and doulas."

Reby and Matt Hardy have joined an exclusive club

I love this photo. When I first saw it, this is what I genuinely said to my wife, "Whoa, we’ve made SO many people!" @RebyHardy



Here’s the story- https://t.co/eetMNop2yM pic.twitter.com/h3vGFTQUW7 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 13, 2021

This seems to be the year for daughters being born to pro wrestling couples as Seth Rollins/Becky Lynch, Jon Moxley/Renee Paquette, and Cody and Brandi Rhodes have all had their first children arrive this year. That's a pretty exclusive club, and 2021 is only half over.

Sportskeeda would like to congratulate Matt Hardy, Reby Hardy, and the entire Hardy family, and join them in celebrating their exciting arrival.

