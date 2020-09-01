Matt Hardy's final AEW match possibly confirmed for All Out

As announced by AEW, Matt Hardy will take on Sammy Guevara in a 'Broken Rules' match at AEW All Out. Sammy Guevara added in the 'Road to All Out' preview video that Hardy should leave AEW and enjoy his retirement if he loses the match. Hardy admitted that it might be time for him to give it up; however, Sammy would have to go through hell to accomplish the objective.

Guevara hyped up the first-ever Broken Rules match, which could incidentally also be Matt Hardy's final bout in the company:

Live on PPV! Watch the First Ever "Broken Rules" Match and the LAST match for Matt Hardy in AEW...

Watch the First Ever “Broken Rules” Match and the LAST match for Matt Hardy in AEW...#SpanishGod pic.twitter.com/8xAH0UBF70 — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) August 31, 2020

Matt Hardy also commented on the match announcement and stated that it was time to put it all on the line:

GIMME AN OL' RE-TWEET if you're excited for @AEWrestling's #AllOut PPV & me facing @sammyguevara in the first EVAH #BROKEN RULES Match! Time to put everything on the line.

Watch this preview- https://t.co/NNdzKNAlzR pic.twitter.com/72PCAjH9VM — MATTHEW HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 1, 2020

The feud between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara

Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara have been embroiled in a bloody rivalry over the past few weeks. The storyline attracted a lot of attention ever since Guevara legitimately busted Matt Hardy open with a botched chair shot.

Guevara and Hardy main evented the last episode of AEW Dynamite in a tables match with the 27-year-old Superstar picking up the win over the veteran.

Hardy and Guevara are 1-1 against each other, and the rubber match at All Out could mark the end of the rivalry. Whatever happens, the Broken Rules match should be an extremely violent contest.

AEW All Out - Match Card

The AEW Women's Championship match between Hikaru Shida and NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rose was also confirmed.

Here is how the All Out card looks like before the show, which is scheduled for September 5th: