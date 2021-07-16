Matt Hardy takes credit for impressive AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 ratings

AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 was an excellent pro-wrestling show from top to bottom. AEW hit a home run as most matches and segments delivered big time. The greatness of the show was reflected in the ratings as AEW crossed the 1 million mark for the first time in nearly two and a half months, since May 5th.

AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,025,000 viewers on average and 518,000 (a 0.40 rating) among viewers aged 18-49.



📈Read more details and analysis: https://t.co/XvxVirTMiO pic.twitter.com/iWbkHIShqN — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) July 15, 2021

Matt Hardy and Christian Cage battled each other at Fyter Fest in a match dubbed "23 years in the making." No titles were on the line, this was a match to determine who the better wrestler was. Christian Cage came out on top after a solid, old-fashioned bout and. Hardy was quick to dismiss the result and write it off his record.

Hardy took to Twitter to claim credit for the spike in ratings, stating:

You’re welcome, @AEW & #AEW fans (and Christian Cage)! Big Money Matt shall now take a bow.

Hardy also pointed to quarterly ratings that showed his match did, in fact, witness a spike in viewership during the broadcast.

Big Money Matt isn’t afraid to go head to head against the NBA finals! pic.twitter.com/wEMUeOBOC7 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 16, 2021

Will Matt Hardy and Christian Cage continue to feud on AEW?

Matt Hardy vs Christian Cage

It was pointed out before the match that Christian Cage had never won against Matt Hardy in a singles match in the 23 years that they had known each other. Christian eliminated that record from the history books with a win at AEW Fyter Fest.

Solid match from Christian and Matt Hardy. Great to see Christian looking strong right now.#AEWDynamite — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) July 15, 2021

Matt Hardy and the rest of the Hardy Family Office didn't take the loss well as HFO hit the ring after the match looking to attack Christian Cage before the Jurassic Express's Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus evened the odds to keep the heels at bay. The post-match segment is likely to lead to a multi-man feud between Jurassic Express and Christian Cage against the Hardy Family Office.

A fierce competitor, Hardy will look to get vengeance for the loss and this is a story to keep an eye out for in the coming weeks on AEW Dynamite.

