  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Mercedes Mone to bring 4-time WWE champion to AEW to chase the Women's Tag Team Titles? Looking at the chances

Mercedes Mone to bring 4-time WWE champion to AEW to chase the Women's Tag Team Titles? Looking at the chances

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 26, 2025 03:46 GMT
Mercedes Mone is the current TBS Champion [Image Credit: star and AEW
Mercedes Mone is the current TBS Champion [Image Credit: star and AEW's X]

AEW star Mercedes Mone could convince Tony Khan to hire a former WWE star for a major reason. The CEO has been one of the top female stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion and currently holds nine belts. She is now looking to capture the newly introduced AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship, and Dakota Kai could be her perfect partner.

Ad

The TBS Champion has beef with almost every woman in the locker room. So, it is unlikely any star will team up with her. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, one of the most talented names, was released by the company in May 2025.

During the latest edition of Dynamite, All Elite President Tony Khan introduced AEW Women's Tag Team titles. As expected, Mercedes Mone expressed her interest in going after it as she has been aiming to add titles to her collection. She recently took to X and asked who wanted to be her partner.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mone could ask four-time WWE champion Dakota Kai to become All Elite and team up with her. Together, they could really take the women's tag team division to new heights.

Ad

WWE veteran criticized Mercedes Mone's major skill

The TBS Champion has been a major draw, not only in AEW but also across other major promotions. She holds titles from different companies because of her huge popularity. However, a veteran thinks otherwise.

While speaking on Story Time, Dutch Mantell claimed that Mercedes Mone lacks microphone skills. He also stated that The CEO doesn't care about her matches because she has already secured a major deal.

Ad
"Well, I'm agreeing with him. She's collecting all these belts as a backdrop, and no, she is not that talented, and forget a mic, I don't think she can talk to save her life. But that doesn't matter. She has a deal now, a deal where she doesn't really put that much expenditure in her effort in the ring," he said.

It remains to be seen who will become the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications