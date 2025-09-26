Mercedes Mone to bring 4-time WWE champion to AEW to chase the Women's Tag Team Titles? Looking at the chances

AEW star Mercedes Mone could convince Tony Khan to hire a former WWE star for a major reason. The CEO has been one of the top female stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion and currently holds nine belts. She is now looking to capture the newly introduced AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship, and Dakota Kai could be her perfect partner.The TBS Champion has beef with almost every woman in the locker room. So, it is unlikely any star will team up with her. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, one of the most talented names, was released by the company in May 2025. During the latest edition of Dynamite, All Elite President Tony Khan introduced AEW Women's Tag Team titles. As expected, Mercedes Mone expressed her interest in going after it as she has been aiming to add titles to her collection. She recently took to X and asked who wanted to be her partner. Mone could ask four-time WWE champion Dakota Kai to become All Elite and team up with her. Together, they could really take the women's tag team division to new heights.WWE veteran criticized Mercedes Mone's major skillThe TBS Champion has been a major draw, not only in AEW but also across other major promotions. She holds titles from different companies because of her huge popularity. However, a veteran thinks otherwise.While speaking on Story Time, Dutch Mantell claimed that Mercedes Mone lacks microphone skills. He also stated that The CEO doesn't care about her matches because she has already secured a major deal.&quot;Well, I'm agreeing with him. She's collecting all these belts as a backdrop, and no, she is not that talented, and forget a mic, I don't think she can talk to save her life. But that doesn't matter. She has a deal now, a deal where she doesn't really put that much expenditure in her effort in the ring,&quot; he said.It remains to be seen who will become the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions.