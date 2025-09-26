2-time WWE champion hints at becoming Mercedes Mone's new partner in AEW

A former WWE champion has surprisingly teased a potential pairing with Mercedes Mone in AEW. The star in question, Athena, appears to be eyeing the newest set of titles launched by the Tony Khan-led company.This week's episode of AEW Dynamite featured the direct fallout from the promotion's latest pay-per-view, All Out: Toronto, which took place this past weekend. A major announcement to be shared by All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan was expected on the show, with rumors suggesting that the company's Head of Creative would finally reveal the much-anticipated Women's Tag Team Titles.Proving the reports correct, TK did indeed unveil the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships this Wednesday on Dynamite, drawing enthusiastic and passionate reactions not only from fans but also from the company's female talent. This included Mercedes Mone, who sees this as an opportunity to add more gold to her collection, and recently took to social media to find a tag partner. Interestingly, earlier on X/Twitter, former NXT Women's Champion Athena responded to The CEO's tweet, seemingly expressing her interest in a partnership with her.&quot;.... [curious side-eye emoji][thinking face emoji],&quot; responded Athena.In her last All Elite Wrestling bout at Forbidden Door last month, Athena failed to dethrone Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. Heading into the August 24 pay-per-view, the &quot;Forever&quot; ROH Women's Champion had shockingly joined forces with Mercedes Mone to get the upper hand in their respective rivalries against The &quot;Timeless&quot; One and her ally, Alex Windsor.It remains to be seen if &quot;Nine Belts&quot; Mone will receive a response to her open call anytime soon.Athena wants to face a recently debuted AEW starIn one of the most unexpected debuts in All Elite Wrestling history, Beth Copeland appeared at All Out 2025 earlier this weekend to stop Stokely Hathaway's interference during the opening tag bout pitting FTR against her husband, Adam Copeland, and his legendary tag partner, Christian Cage. The Glamazon's debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion sparked reactions from fans and wrestlers alike, including one from Athena, who asked Tony Khan for a future match with the former WWE Women's Champion on X/Twitter following the pay-per-view.&quot;@[AEW] HOLY F**K AHHHHHHHHHHHHH BETH COPELAND!!!! I SWEAR TO YOU @TonyKhan THIS IS MY DREAM MATCH AND I NEED IT LIKE AIR TO BREATHE!!!! YES I AM JUMPING ON MY COUCH LIKE A CHILD RIGHT NOW #AllOut.&quot;Athena is ROH &amp; All Elite! @AthenaPalmer_FGLINK.@AEW HOLY F*CKAHHHHHHHHHHHHH BETH COPELAND!!!!I SWEAR TO YOU @TonyKhan THIS IS MY DREAM MATCH AND I NEED IT LIKE AIR TO BREATHE!!!!YES I AM JUMPING ON MY COUCH LIKE A CHILD RIGHT NOW#AEWAllOutThe prospects of Phoenix squaring off against The American Joshi anytime soon appear to be slim, however, seeing how The Firebird was viciously attacked by Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler after their defeat at the hands of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage at All Out.