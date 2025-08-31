Mercedes Mone to be dethroned after a shocking AEW return on Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 31, 2025
Mercedes Mone AEW
Mercedes Mone might be dethroned (Source-Mercedes on X)

The TBS Champion Mercedes Mone could be dethroned following a highly anticipated return on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. Mone has a history with the star, who has been absent for several months.

After the challenge was made on the latest episode of Collision, Mercedes Mone is set to defend her TBS Championship against Alex Windsor on Dynamite this Wednesday. Windsor failed to capture the title at Forbidden Door 2025 in a four-way match. Nevertheless, the shocking AEW return of Britt Baker could allow Windsor to dethrone Mercedes.

Dr. Britt Baker DMD has not been on TV since November last year. She last competed in a match against Penelope Ford on an episode of Dynamite over 10 months ago. Amid a lot of anticipation, the former AEW Women's World Champion might return on Dynamite to confront Mercedes during her title match.

The CEO has a history with Baker, as the two collided in a TBS title match at All In London 2024, where Britt failed to win the Championship. Considering her unfinished business with Mone, Britt Baker could interfere during her TBS title match against Alex Windsor and lead Mercedes to be dethroned after a 450+ day reign.

The return and interference of Baker on Dynamite could rekindle the feud between her and Mercedes after their showdown at All In 2024. It will be interesting to see if Britt Baker is expected to return on Dynamite.

Mercedes Mone wants a former WWE star's title

Mercedes Mone has held the TBS Championship for more than 450 days and also holds 8 more title belts. Meanwhile, the '9 belts Mone' has teased going after the title held by the former WWE star, Athena (fka Ember Moon).

During the ROH Death Before Dishonor media scrum, Athena said she will defend her Ring of Honor Women's World title against Mercedes Mone. Mercedes took notice and reacted to Athena's comment on social media, saying she wants her title too:

"Good, cause that’s a title I really want 🤑"

Fans will have to wait and see if The CEO will be able to capture Athena's ROH Women's World title as well.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
