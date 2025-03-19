Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) to reveal major AEW star as her new bodyguard on Dynamite? Looking at the chances

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné hired Kamille as her bodyguard in July last year. They had an alliance for a few months but ultimately broke up after The Brickhouse walked out on the 33-year-old in November after weeks of mistreatment. The erstwhile Sasha Banks might hire a new bodyguard on this week's Dynamite in the form of Megan Bayne.

The Megasus made her televised AEW debut on the January 15, 2025, edition of Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, participating in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match, which Toni Storm won. She officially became part of Tony Khan's roster in February.

Bayne has since been wreaking havoc on the women's locker room, particularly targeting Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander. Megan's commanding presence, coupled with her undeniable ability to effortlessly manage even the most challenging stars in the women's locker room, may lead The CEO to hire the 26-year-old as her bodyguard. This would help Moné take out her challengers easily.

However, this is just conjecture at this point.

Megan Bayne will be in action on this week's AEW Dynamite

Shortly after Megan Bayne signed with All Elite Wrestling, she started targeting Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander. With Penelope Ford by her side, she's been making Rosa and Statlander's lives miserable.

This past Saturday, the Jacksonville-based company announced that The Greek Goddess would face The Galaxy's Greatest Alien in a singles match on this week's Dynamite. The promotion's X account reiterated the same yesterday.

"TOMORROW #Dynamite Omaha, NE, LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander. Since her debut, @MeganBayne has run amok in the #AEW Women's Division! Can @CallMeKrisStat stop her in their rematch TOMORROW?" the post read.

Bayne and Statlander faced each other in a singles match last month. On the February 19 edition of Dynamite, The Megasus defeated the former TBS Champion. It will be interesting to see if Statlander seeks revenge on Bayne this Wednesday.

