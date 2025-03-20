Mercedes Mone to officially retire former WWE star from AEW after blockbuster match? Analyzing the possibility

Mercedes Mone is one of the top female stars in the world of professional wrestling. Since joining All Elite Wrestling, she has dominated the competition and won multiple titles across various promotions. She is the current AEW TBS Champion, NJPW Strong Women's Champion, and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion. The CEO has defended her titles against anyone who stepped up to challenge her and is currently undefeated in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

However, there is one woman she has yet to defend her title against: Saraya (fka Paige). The Anti-Diva has been absent from TV since October 2024. While the 32-year-old has won the AEW Women's World Championship, she has never held the TBS Championship. Recently, she teased that she was nearing the end of her career. However, before she retires, she could look to capture the TBS Title from Mone.

The CEO and Saraya have a lot of history together from their time in WWE. In fact, the latter suffered a serious neck injury in a house show on December 27, 2017, due to Mercedes Mone. This injury was so severe that it forced her to initially retire from the wrestling business, before returning a few years later. This could form the basis of their rivalry now, with the Anti-Diva blaming Mone for taking several years off her career. Hence, the 32-year-old could look to take something that the former Sasha Banks holds dear to her, the TBS Title.

Additionally, the Anti-Diva could opt to put her retirement on the line in a Career vs. Title match, to raise the stakes. Mone being a top draw in the Jacksonville-based promotion would most likely end up victorious in the blockbuster match and retire the former WWE Superstar.

The above angle is speculative so far, and nothing on these lines has been announced. However, it isn't out of the realm of possibility for it to come to fruition in the future.

Mercedes Mone called Billie Starkz reckless after recent match

Mercedes Mone recently found herself a new challenger in Billie Starkz. This week on AEW Dynamite, The CEO put the TBS Title on the line against the 20-year-old.

During the match, Starkz accidentally dropped Mone on her neck with a seemingly dangerous move. Despite this, the veteran was able to complete the match and retain her title. Following the bout, the former Sasha Banks took to social media to criticize her opponent's reckless behavior in the ring.

"This is why kids shouldn’t be allowed in the ring! Reckless behavior 🤬," Mone wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

It will be interesting what is next for The CEO and whether Saraya will return from her hiatus and challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship.

