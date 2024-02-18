Mercedes Mone's potential move to AEW the reason for major WWE departure? Analyzing the possibility

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) is rumored to make her AEW debut soon. This has led many to question whether she is behind a prominent name's WWE exit.

AEW CEO and President Tony Khan potentially hinted at Mercedes Mone's arrival in the promotion by announcing the Big Business edition of Dynamite in Boston, which is the latter's billed hometown. Amid rumors of The Boss joining All Elite Wrestling, a backstage personality who was reportedly close to the former left WWE.

The name in question is former WWE writer and producer Jennifer Pepperman. Per a recent report, Pepperman was not released from her contract, but she decided to part ways with the Stamford-based promotion. She worked closely with Mone while the two were part of the global juggernaut.

Many believe Jennifer Pepperman may join her friend, Mercedes Mone, in AEW if the latter debuts in the promotion. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Tony Khan may sign Pepperman since she can be a massive asset for All Elite Wrestling behind the scenes.

The former WWE employee has vast experience as a producer and creative team member. Hence, she can work with The Boss in All Elite Wrestling and curate intriguing storylines and feuds. This is mere speculation, and it hasn't been confirmed that Mone influenced Pepperman's World Wrestling Entertainment departure.

Mercedes Mone shared a cryptic post ahead of her rumored AEW arrival

It was previously reported that Mercedes Mone's contract negotiations with WWE fell apart due to disagreements regarding her pay. Mone is now expected to be one of the highest-paid wrestlers in AEW if she indeed debuts in the promotion.

The Boss shared a cryptic post on Twitter amid rumors of her AEW arrival:

"I remember when I couldn't pay the rent. Now I own the whole building that I'm living in. Sky's the limit when you're never giving in. You get in, you ride it out, and don't look back again," Mone tweeted.

Dynamite: Big Business will take place on March 13, 2024. It will be interesting to see if the former WWE Women's Champion will appear on the much-awaited program.

