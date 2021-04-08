Mike Tyson attacks The Pinnacle, squashes beef with former AEW Champion on Dynamite 

Mike Tyson appeared on this week's AEW Dynamite and seemingly squashed his differences with former AEW Champion and Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho.

During The Pinnacle's ambush of The Inner Circle in the ring, Tyson made his stunning appearance and saved Jericho from getting put through a table. The legendary boxer quickly got physical and took down Wardlow with a series of ferocious punches.

Business has just picked up, the Boxing Legend #Iron @MikeTyson is on his way to the ring#AEWDynamite - Tune into @tntdrama now pic.twitter.com/uTCyZc9oQn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2021

Soon after laying Wardlow down, Tyson turned to Jericho, and the two embraced. While it would be an exaggeration to say Tyson has joined The Inner Circle, it seems like he will be on their side during their upcoming Bloods and Guts clash against MJF's stable.

Earlier on this week's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho delivered a babyface promo, saying he and The Inner Circle were apologetic for all their bad actions in the past six months. However, he blamed MJF for influencing most of those decisions.

After verbally taking down all the members of The Pinnacle, Jericho finally laid down the challenge for the highly-anticipated Blood and Guts match, which will go down on the May 5 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho had a memorable confrontation on AEW Dynamite last year

On the May 28, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite, Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho had a memorable in-ring segment, where the two got into a wild brawl. They referenced the 2010 WWE RAW match, which featured DX taking on Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson. It ended with Tyson betraying Jericho and laying him down.

After 10 years of tension, it all boiled over between @MikeTyson & @IAmJericho last night on Dynamite!



WATCH the full altercation between Jericho & Tyson linked here - https://t.co/XAHEA3wQBe pic.twitter.com/lMlZpNfRiS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 28, 2020

They were supposed to wrestle at AEW: All Out 2020, but scheduling conflicts led to the match getting canceled. Now with the two seemingly aligned, it seems like a match between them will always remain a dream for the fans.

