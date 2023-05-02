Miro (fka Rusev) may not return to AEW alone 

AEW star Miro has been absent from the promotion since All Out 2022, and fans have become adamant that he should return soon. But could his long time away have been to facilitate his return alongside CJ Perry (Lana)?

During their WWE tenure, both stars debuted alongside one another and quickly became one of the most hated pairings. Unfortunately, the two were eventually disbanded, and their last storyline in the Stamford-based promotion was a largely panned love triangle storyline involving Bobby Lashley.

CJ Perry hasn't had a wrestling match since 2021, and fans are puzzled that she hasn't joined Miro in All Elite Wrestling yet. Reports have claimed that The Redeemer is not happy with the storylines presented to him by Creative, and it might be time for him to pitch a return angle alongside none other than his wife, CJ Perry.

Fans hoping for a return to occur sometime soon might, unfortunately, have to remain patient. According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, there have still been no updates on his position in AEW.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Aiden English recently explained why the AEW star's run in WWE ended the way it did

Miro's pairing with English (Matthew Rehwoldt) and the formation of Rusev Day were highly praised by fans. Unfortunately, the Bulgarian-born star would end up being released from WWE before eventually debuting in All Elite Wrestling.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Rusev Day was SO over. Rusev Day was SO over. https://t.co/dQ3ujWedUb

During his recent interview with Steve Fall of Wrestling News, Matthew Rehwoldt recalled the pushback from Vince McMahon on Miro turning face and how he seemed to favor "The Bulgarian Brute" gimmick:

"I think he liked Rusev a lot as The Bulgarian Brute, the big brooding foreign bad guy who beats people up and doesn't talk a whole lot. So that is where our conflict came. The boss just never saw it for him. [He] just rode it until they forced the wheels to fall off." (01:42 onward).

It remains to be seen if Miro will return to AEW anytime soon, but fans are clearly getting antsy. Hopefully for The Redeemer, a favorable storyline will come up soon. Unfortunately, the longer he and the promotion remain at a stalemate, the more fans become detached from his originally well-received persona.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes