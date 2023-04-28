Latest on Miro's AEW status amid lengthy absence - Reports 

AEW star Miro has been absent from the promotion since All Out 2022, leaving many fans concerned about his future. In a recent report, Dave Meltzer provided an unfortunate update on the star's current status with the promotion.

Miro's run with the TNT Championship allowed him to create The Redeemer gimmick, which many fans praised. His well-received promotions have also made fans anticipate his appearances, which have since totally vanished from AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, his sources have unfortunately revealed that there has been no progress in Miro's status with AEW.

“There is nothing new on Miro. He’s on the roster and hasn’t been used,” Meltzer said.

Despite having nothing on The Redeemer, Meltzer gave an update on Leyla Hirsch, who has similarly not been seen for months.

“Leyla Hirsch is also still on the roster but still on the DL with her surgery for a torn ACL in late May. She has been to at least one show recently.”

Back in December 2022, Miro spoke about the reasons behind his absence from the Jacksonville-based promotion and claimed that it wasn't up to him.

The AEW star was notably backstage during the recent ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view

While many fans are clamoring to see The Redeemer return to the promotion, he seems to be very busy outside of pro wrestling. However, not too long ago, he was reportedly spotted backstage during ROH's last pay-per-view.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Miro was definitely seen backstage at the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, but there were no plans for him to appear on the match card. It was likely just a friendly visit.

It remains to be seen if The Redeemer will return to the promotion within the year. He is still contracted to All Elite Wrestling. Considering his contract status, it would make sense for Tony Khan to utilize the star at some stage.

