Former WWE United States Champion was reportedly backstage in Tony Khan's promotion

Many of the former WWE stars signed to AEW have had their handling criticized by fans online, but the backlash to The Redeemer Miro's disappearance from television has been some of the worst. However, according to reports, the star was recently spotted backstage at the recent ROH Supercard show.

Miro's monstrous run as the TNT Champion in 2021 had many fans hopeful about his future in the promotion and others who could follow him. Despite this, after losing the belt to Sammy Guevera in September of that same year, the star shockingly faded into the background before he was completely removed from television.

According to the latest report from Fightful Select, Miro was backstage during this weekend's ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. However, while The Redeemer had a look around backstage, he was never planned to appear on the show.

#aew #roh #RingOfHonor #SupercardOfHonor Okay just gonna say who I saw. I was 100% sure he was showing up after the main event.Just saying I wonder if he is here to watch or to maybe appear at another date. So sorry if this was a spoiler!But the wrestler I saw was Miro. Okay just gonna say who I saw. I was 100% sure he was showing up after the main event. Just saying I wonder if he is here to watch or to maybe appear at another date. So sorry if this was a spoiler! But the wrestler I saw was Miro. #aew #roh #RingOfHonor #SupercardOfHonor https://t.co/KQcprelYMy

Miro's status with AEW has been a highly discussed topic, with some fans even hoping that he returns to WWE to take up his Rusev mantle again.

Fightful Select also reported that the star has many years left on his contract, likely ruling out a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion for now.

Disco Inferno recently pointed out that it's odd that Tony Khan hasn't yet released the former WWE star

Some reports have alleged that Miro has been turning down creative options from Khan and that this is the actual reason for his long absence.

If the star was still in WWE, he naturally could have been released from his contract, but surprisingly Tony Khan has kept him employed.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno questioned why Khan has kept The Redeemer contracted if he's been as difficult to work with as the reports claim.

"I don't know [on why Tony Khan hasn't fired Miro]. This is weird he's not fired. Either he should be fired, or on TV, if this is the case," Inferno said. [From 0:35 onwards]

Regardless, it doesn't seem like Miro will be returning to WWE anytime soon, and he could likely be building up to debuting in ROH sometime soon or even an AEW return.

