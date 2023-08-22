Miro to reunite with Lana and former WWE Superstar at AEW All Out? Exploring the chances

AEW star Miro has become a popular name on the roster, but many have complained about how he's not been reunited with his wife Lana (CJ Perry). However, could both Perry and former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt (Aiden English) join his side soon?

During their shared tenures in WWE, Rehwoldt and Miro notably formed the Rusev Day faction. Despite their huge popularity with the audience, both stars were released. Miro has since reinvented himself as The Redeemer in AEW, but what has Rehwoldt been up to?

Since his departure from WWE, Matthew Rehwoldt has competed on the independent circuit as well as in Impact Wrestling and NJPW. He currently serves as a color commentator for Impact, which would make a jump to AEW difficult. However, in the case of CJ Perry (Lana), it's almost puzzling that she hasn't debuted yet.

Expand Tweet

Perry has notably shown interest in joining All Elite Wrestling in the past and even stated that she and Miro are a "package deal." However, it remains to be seen if she'll join the promotion eventually or whether or not fans will ever see a reunion of Rusev Day in any promotion.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

While his AEW debut is up for debate, Matthew Rehwoldt will reunite with Simon Gotch

Together as the Vaudevillains, Gotch, and Rehwoldt had a successful run in NXT. The two portrayed classic Strongmen and even captured the brand's Tag Team Championships at some point.

House of Glory Wrestling recently announced Simon Gotch and Matthew Rehwoldt's reunion at HOG Fallout. Notably, this will also be both stars' debuts in the promotion.

Expand Tweet

Online fans have been quite positive about the match. The former tag team partners have not competed together since a 2017 dark match in WWE. Notably, the fact that Matthew Rehwoldt will be competing at this event means that he could still potentially someday join Miro in All Elite Wrestling.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot