Former WWE Superstar sends a strong-worded message to locker room complaining about lack of TV time in Tony Khan's AEW

Miro has aired a powerful message for AEW stars who are unhappy with their current positions in Tony Khan's promotion.

The Jacksonville-based promotion has been bereft of smooth operations lately, particularly concerning its locker room. Amid reports of backstage conflicts, many stars complaining about their lack of TV exposure has been a significant issue for the AEW President.

Speculations of rising frustrations in the AEW locker room have been turning heads for quite a while. In the past, wrestlers like Joey Janela and Alan Angels cited lack of exposure as the reason behind parting ways with the promotion.

Addressing the rising speculations, Miro took to Twitter, advising some disgruntled wrestlers to channel their feelings in the right direction:

"Use that feeling and get better. Keep training, believing and don’t be complacent," said Miro.

Miro @ToBeMiro Being upset about not being on the show is a good thing. Now use that feeling and get better. Keep training, believing and don’t be complacent. Being upset about not being on the show is a good thing. Now use that feeling and get better. Keep training, believing and don’t be complacent.

Tony Khan responded to speculations of discontent in the AEW locker room

Many believe that roster complaints have increased ever since WWE management started revamping. With Triple H now being the head of creative, fans have been wondering about a potential talent exodus from AEW to WWE.

Notably, AEW stars like Andrade El Idolo have liked tweets suggesting better utilization in WWE. Tay Melo also spoke about not getting enough TV time in Mr. Khan's promotion.

Appearing on Superstar Crossover with Josh Martinez, Tony Khan opened up on the matter and issued some advice to the wrestlers:

"I can't get everybody on the show. It is challenging, when you have three hours of television. I get that, if you're looking at a competitor that has seven hours of television, people in that company are twice as likely to be on TV. It's very competitive for spots, but it also means people have to do the most to maximize the time they do get, whether it's on TV or streaming," said Khan.

Albert Albanese @KydJustice

There is just no way AEW can effectively book 120 wrestlers on their roster while still brining in outside names on TV.

Eventually, someone('s) will be upset with their spot. The grass always looks greener when you're unhappy. @IWCkilledKenny We knew this day would inevitable come.There is just no way AEW can effectively book 120 wrestlers on their roster while still brining in outside names on TV.Eventually, someone('s) will be upset with their spot. The grass always looks greener when you're unhappy. @IWCkilledKenny We knew this day would inevitable come.There is just no way AEW can effectively book 120 wrestlers on their roster while still brining in outside names on TV.Eventually, someone('s) will be upset with their spot. The grass always looks greener when you're unhappy.

Tony Khan isn't new to handling complex sports-related organizations. Many believe that the 39-year-old will soon resolve backstage concerns and ensure a smooth sail for the promotion.

