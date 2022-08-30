"It's not enough time" - Former WWE Superstar gets honest about lack of TV time in Tony Khan's AEW

Former WWE Superstar Tay Melo (fka Tay Conti) shared her honest thoughts about not getting enough TV time in Tony Khan's AEW.

Melo has only wrestled four televised matches so far this year (two pay-per-view and two Rampage shows) after being regularly featured on TV in 2021. Meanwhile, her last televised singles bout this year was against TBS Champion Jade Cargill at the Revolution event on March 6.

Since then, she has only competed in tag team matches, usually teaming with Sammy Guevara. The former WWE star's last tag team match with The Spanish God was a victory over Ortiz and Ruby Soho last week on AEW Rampage.

While speaking to Denise Salcedo, Melo gave a blunt assessment of her lack of TV time in AEW. She touched on a certain characteristic of Khan's, and that's his ability to make room for people on TV, including herself.

"We just have three hours on TV a week, and we have like an entire roster. It's crazy – it's not enough time, you know, but I feel Tony does a really good job trying to keep everybody there. It's a circle – sometimes it's going to be your time and sometimes it's going to be someone else's moment," Melo said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Poisonrana by Soho but then Tay Melo lands the crossbody here on #AEWRampage on TNT! Poisonrana by Soho but then Tay Melo lands the crossbody here on #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/riKiwSmVXQ

Melo and Guevara currently hold the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships. A few weeks ago on Rampage, they successfully defended the titles against Sky Blue and Dante Martin.

Tay Melo expresses gratitude to Tony Khan, comments on working with WWE legend

During the same interview with Denise Salcedo, Tay Melo appreciated AEW President Tony Khan. The former WWE superstar felt honored that the top executive could even think about her.

Melo then vowed to do her best while currently involved in a program with WWE legend Chris Jericho. She is a member of the latter's Jericho Appreciation Society, along with her husband, Sammy Guevara.

"And for him [Tony] to think about me, and try to keep me on TV even when I'm supposed to be on my lows, is really special. So, I took my opportunity and I'm doing my best with [Chris] Jericho, working and learning from him, and being involved in storylines where I'm not the main person, but my face and name are still out there," Melo added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

For now, it remains to be seen when Melo will have other singles match under her belt. With her faction having major beef with Soho, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston, it will be interesting to see if she could face The Punk Rock Ragdoll one-on-one in the future.

Do you think Tay Melo deserves more TV time in AEW? Why? Sound off in the comments section below.

