Miro's mystery opponent on AEW Collision could be debuting former WWE Universal Champion

Miro will make his big return to AEW this Saturday on the debut episode of Collision, but who could his mystery opponent be?

The answer could be former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg, who has been without a contract since the end of 2022 when he wasn't signed to a new deal with World Wrestling Entertainment.

It was reported back in April 2023 that the debut episode of AEW Collision would have either a major return or a major debut, and given that the show already has several returns already scheduled, a debut is still on the cards.

Goldberg and The Redeemer have already crossed paths in the past, as the two had a brief confrontation on an episode of Raw in 2016. The segment led to the WWE Hall of Famer hitting the Jackhammer on Rusev, striking fear in to the heart of Paul Heyman ahead of the match between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg at Survivor Series that year.

Rusev never managed to get his revenge on the former WWE Universal Champion, but given the fact that he has completely transformed himself as a character in All Elite Wrestling, Miro would likely love to get his revenge.

Stars like AEW TNT Champion Wardlow have already stated how much they would love to get in the ring with Goldberg, but he might need to get in line if the WWE Hall of Famer shows up on Collision if Miro is around.

Miro won't be the only star returning to the ring on AEW Collision!

As previously stated, Miro isn't the only major AEW star who will be returning to the company this Saturday, with one of them being one of the most anticipated returns in the history of the business.

In the show's main event, CM Punk will show his face on AEW TV for the first time since All Out 2022 when he teams up with FTR to take on Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson.

The other big return is Andrade El Idolo, who will be in action against Buddy Matthews, and given the fact that Matthews is one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions and Andrade is still a member of La Faccion Ingobrenable, perhaps a new set of challengers could be on the horizon for the House of Black.

