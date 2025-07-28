MJF to betray The Hurt Syndicate & form a new faction with ex-WWE stars in AEW? Exploring the possibility

The Hurt Syndicate consists of manager MVP, AEW World Tag Team Champions Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin, and MJF. This faction is dominant, feared, and has set the world of professional wrestling on fire.

MJF joined The Hurt Syndicate in May earlier this year. His chemistry with Lashley, Benjamin, and MVP is quite entertaining, and fans are thoroughly enjoying this alliance. Unfortunately, cracks have started to form between them.

On last week's Dynamite, during a backstage segment, The All Mighty slammed The Salt of the Earth into the lockers. The former was unhappy with Friedman's arrogance, and he made it clear that he wanted the former AEW World Champion gone from The Hurt Syndicate. This segment was a strong hint that things are not okay with the faction. Fans might witness Maxwell Jacob Friedman betray MVP, Lashley, and Benjamin and form a new stable with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR.

MJF joining forces with Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood makes sense because they are former members of The Pinnacle. Apart from Friedman, Wheeler, and Harwood, this group consisted of Tully Blanchard (manager), Shawn Spears, and Wardlow. Furthermore, FTR is also currently in a feud with Lashley and Benjamin. Hence, the damage will be doubled if MJF betrays his partners.

MJF claims he does not need Bobby Lashley to become the AEW World Champion

On last week's Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman declared that he didn't need Bobby Lashley to win the World Championship from Hangman Page. He was also furious that Hangman called him a coward.

“I don’t need Bobby Lashley to get back my world championship. I don’t need Bob. And as far as Cowboy goes, you wanna call me a coward? You’re the coward. You hypocrite," said MJF. [H/T: AEW's official website]

MJF won the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In 2025. Hence, he has a guaranteed opportunity to challenge for the World Title.

