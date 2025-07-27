  • home icon
AEW star breaks silence after Cope (fka Edge) forms a surprising alliance with The Hurt Syndicate

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 27, 2025 02:21 GMT
Edge AEW
Cope with The Hurt Syndicate (Image source: AEW on X)

After WWE Hall of Famer Cope (fka Edge) joined forces with The Hurt Syndicate, an AEW personality called him out. The star lashed out at the Hall of Famer during his backstage promo on Collision.

AEW star Stokely is not pleased with what Cope did. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, the erstwhile Edge hired The Hurt Syndicate to exact revenge on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. While Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin took out FTR, The Rated-R Superstar attempted a Spear on the former WWE manager for the second consecutive week.

During his backstage promo on the latest episode of Collision, Stokely lambasted the former Edge for hiring The Hurt Syndicate as his "goons" and asked why he was chasing after him every week. He broke his silence on the situation during the segment.

also-read-trending Trending
"I want this time to point out how a supposed good guy, Adam Copeland, had to hire a bunch of goons to do his dirty work, pathetic. I mean, Adam, I thought you were supposed to be a hero. A hero fights their own battles, a hero fights someone their own size. So why the hell do you keep chasing after me every week?" [0:12 - 0:30]
Stokely also endorsed FTR in his promo, as the duo is participating in the ongoing World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. The winner of the competition will challenge The Hurt Syndicate at Forbidden Door 2025.

If you use quotes from here, please credit AEW and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

