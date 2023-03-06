MJF blasts a top AEW couple; tells them to keep their "f**king mouth shut"

It's safe to say that AEW World Champion MJF doesn't have that many friends in the company, but it seems like one of the roster's power couples has gotten under his skin.

The couple in question is former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and Adam Cole, who both took a couple of shots at the Salt of the Earth over the past weekend.

Baker stated in a recent interview that she wanted Bryan Danielson to beat MJF at Revolution so that the world wouldn't have to hear any more promos from Friedman about his traumatic life.

Friedman noticed this and decided to take a shot back at the D.M.D..

"Keep your girl in check....Bay bay," tweeted Friedman.

Despite wrestling for over 65 minutes at Revolution, the comments from Cole and Baker were still on the mind of MJF when he arrived at the pay-per-view's post-show media scrum. Here's what he said:

"Adam Cole was talking s**t on Twitter. Wasn't a fan of that. He should keep his f**king mouth shut and maybe tell his girlfriend of his to do so as well." [H/T Fightful]

Cole and Baker weren't the only ones who caught some verbal blows from MJF, as the other "pillars" of the company also got called out by the world champion:

"There are other people here that I genuinely, really really don't like. I also don't love the fact that a guy like Jungle Boy or Darby Allin or Sammy Guevara is allowed to walk around like they are homegrown superstars. Yes, they are homegrown, they're very solid, but at this point, I think it's very obvious that there is only one pillar that actually holds this place up. So, I would kind of like to prove a point there." [H/T Fightful]

MJF also called out Hangman Page following AEW Revolution

Post-show media scrums and calling out Hangman Page seem to go hand-in-hand in AEW, as CM Punk famously called Page "empty-headed" after All Out, and now Maxwell Jacob Friedman has given his thoughts on the Anxious Millennial Cowboy.

"I am fully aware that Hangman Adam Page is a good competitor. I'm also fully aware of how I won [the Dynamite Diamond ring]. Anyone know who I beat for this originally? Hangman Adam Page. I think Hangman is scared of MJF, and I think Hangman knows better than to come anywhere near MJF for the time being," said Friedman. (H/T Fightful)

Both Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Hangman Page defeated members of the Blackpool Combat Club at Revolution, with Friedman retaining his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson. In contrast, Hangman defeated Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match.

