MJF to feud with Hangman Page at AEW Revolution but with a twist? Exploring potential swerve

AEW is finally exploring a singles feud between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Hangman Page that is over five years in the making. The duo are likely to clash at Revolution 2025 next month. Although the premise for the match seems quite straightforward, the bout could witness the addition of another heel competitor as a foil to the former World Champions - the latter being Max Caster, formerly of The Acclaimed.

On the February 5 episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Page proclaimed that he felt no remorse for ending Christopher Daniels' in-ring career, seemingly to keep up his newfound violent reputation. His interview, however, was interrupted by Max Caster, who tried to convince The Hangman to assault and hurt his former allies Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn. Unfortunately, the request backfired on Caster as Page focused his ire on him instead.

The Virginia native's pursuit of the so-called Best Wrestler Alive brought Page face-to-face with MJF for the third consecutive week. The two former AEW World Champions had a fourth confrontation last week on Dynamite, during which Friedman accused The Cowboy of putting on an act with his recent conduct and promised to regain his Triple B before Page.

After defeating Dustin Rhodes last Wednesday, MJF continued attacking The Natural's arm. The ambush was stopped by Page marching down to the ring to accost Friedman, sparking a massive brawl between the two that had to be broken up by a sea of security. The program will likely lead to a singles match between Page and Friedman at Revolution 2025 next month. However, AEW could decide to try out a singles push for Max Caster by introducing him to this rivalry, at least temporarily.

The former World Tag Team and Trios Champion was squashed by Hangman Page last week one-on-one. The 35-year-old star was recently ditched by his Acclaimed teammates Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn, and he is looking to prove his worth as a solo competitor, albeit unsuccessfully. He also has a history with MJF - both men trained at Create A Pro Wrestling Academy, not to mention Caster's once-outspoken fondness for The Salt of the Earth.

MJF could try to stack the advantage in his favor against Adam Page at Revolution 2025 by enlisting Platinum Max's help. He could do so by offering to include the latter in the prospective singles bout, giving him the chance to take revenge against Page on PPV. This would turn the match into a three-way, allowing Friedman and Caster to double-team on The Hangman.

Caster could then try to win the match on his own by turning on MJF. He did state his unwillingness to work with The Wolf of Wrestling recently, and he could live up to his word by attempting to outsmart Friedman and sneak a win over him and Page. While Caster would be unlikely to walk out of AEW Revolution victorious, such an angle could provide a new direction for his singles run. MJF and Hangman Page could have their blockbuster one-on-one match at Dynasty 2025 or Double or Nothing afterward.

Tentative card for AEW Revolution 2025

AEW will host this year's iteration of Revolution at the Crypto.com Arena in LA, California, on March 9. The company has announced that Jon Moxley will defend his World Championship at the upcoming pay-per-view against Adam Copeland.

Furthermore, an International Championship series was announced at Grand Slam Australia, with Kenny Omega set to challenge whoever holds the belt at Revolution.

Will Ospreay has challenged his former friend and teammate Kyle Fletcher to face him in a Steel Cage at the aforementioned event next month.

