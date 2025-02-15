Blockbuster Steel Cage match confirmed for AEW Revolution 2025 (Spoilers)

AEW has begun stacking the Revolution card with matches like Cope vs. Jon Moxley for the World Title and more. Another matchup was seemingly made official for the upcoming PP at the Grand Slam tapings earlier today.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling taped Grand Slam from Brisbane Entertainment Centre earlier today in Australia. During the show, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega picked up a huge victory against the team of AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. The rivalry is seemingly not over as Kenny Omega issued a challenge to Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship.

Another major challenge was also issued during the show by The Aerial Assassin Will Ospreay. The 31-year-old challenged his former friend Kyle Fletcher to a huge Steel Cage match at the AEW Revolution PPV event on March 9th. The match is expected to be announced after Grand Slam airs tomorrow.

Ad

Trending

Ad

AEW star Will Ospreay doesn't draw any money according to Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff is known for his controversial yet honest remarks about All Elite Wrestling and the former RAW GM has once again slammed the promotion for investing in Will Ospreay.

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Eric Bischoff questioned why Will Ospreay doesn't draw any money if he's called the Best in the World. He claimed that Ospreay is only for an audience that came to see wrestling moves and not a star to build a business around.

Ad

"The supposed Best in the World, Will Ospreay is a bust, doesn't draw money. If you are one of the small percentage of the audience that just loves wrestling moves for the sake of wrestling moves cause it's kinda like a video game you play, you are happy as hell. The problem is that there is not enough of them to build a business around,and by focusing on that aspect of the product in the talent in it, you're turning the vast majority of the audience off. You are killing that character by focusing on that aspect of the business."

The fans will have to wait and see what plans Tony Khan has for Will Ospreay after his feud with The Don Callis Family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback