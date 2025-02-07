"A bust, doesn't draw money" - Eric Bischoff brutally buries massive AEW star

AEW has been the land of many talented in-ring competitors. However, wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff took major shots at one of their top stars and did not see him as the draw he is perceived as.

The top star in question is Will Ospreay. The Areal Assasin was a worldwide sensation in the world of professional wrestling for years. This led to his massive signing by Tony Khan to AEW in 2024 alongside other major stars like Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone.

Despite being a world-renowned and accomplished athlete, many fans and critics believe that Will Ospreay has not been positioned as a major attraction for the Jacksonville-based promotion. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently gave his take on the discussion.

During an interview on the SHAK Wrestling podcast, Bischoff clearly stated that Ospreay was not a big draw and didn't generate money for the company. He also identified the issue with Tony Khan's promotion, claiming that there are not enough marquee names to build a business around:

"The supposed Best in the World, Will Ospreay is a bust, doesn't draw money. If you are one of the small percentage of the audience that just loves wrestling moves for the sake of wrestling moves cause it's kinda like a video game you play, you are happy as hell. The problem is that there is not enough of them to build a business around,and by focusing on that aspect of the product in the talent in it, you're turning the vast majority of the audience off. You are killing that character by focusing on that aspect of the business."[From 15:06 to 15:49]

Check out the video below:

Will Ospreay is set for a huge tag team at AEW Grand Slam Australia 2025

Despite Eric Bischoff's harsh comments, Will Ospreay will be a part of AEW's upcoming debut in a new country and market. The company is set to produce Grand Slam Australia in Brisbane, taking place on February 15, 2025, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

The Aerial Assassin will team up with his former rival Kenny Omega in an attempt to take down their common enemies. The duo will battle Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family.

With AEW ready for a monumental debut in the Land Down Under, it will be interesting to see how this explosive tag team match is received.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit the SHAK Wrestling Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

