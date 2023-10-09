MJF's world title reign could be in serious jeopardy after former AEW champion's return on Dynamite

MJF is currently on course to becoming the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in history, but that reign could be in trouble thanks to a recent return.

On the "4th Anniversary" edition of Dynamite, former TNT Champion Wardlow made his return to AEW after last being seen on the debut episode of Collision in June.

Wardlow demolished Griff Garrison before leaving through the crowd with a new attitude and mean streak that will have the AEW roster quaking in their boots. But why would MJF's title reign be in trouble if "Mr. Mayhem" has only just returned?

For starters, Wardlow is the man who has the cleanest victory over the AEW World Champion, with Friedman being squashed by the former TNT Champion at Double or Nothing 2022. But the victory hasn't done for "Mr. Mayhem" what everyone thought it would.

In fact, Wardlow's crowning moment was overshadowed by Maxwell threatening to no-show the event, leading to the former TNT Champion becoming something of an afterthought despite being the man who essentially won the feud.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Wardlow have a long history in AEW, and when you consider the fact that the former TNT Champion had Max's name written on his wrist tape when he returned, it's only a matter of time before their paths will cross one more time.

MJF's next title challenger has already been decided

Wardlow might have his sights set on Maxwell Jacob Friedman, but he will have to be patient as someone else has already been confirmed as the next challenger for the AEW World Championship.

That challenger is "Switchblade" Jay White, who will face MJF for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear on November 18. White has already stolen Max's beloved "Triple B," and with the event still over a month away, this rivalry will only heat up from here.

"Switchblade" will get the chance to prove why he should be the next (or, in his own mind, the current) AEW World Champion when he faces Hangman Page this Tuesday on the special "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite.

Are you looking forward to AEW Full Gear? Let us know in the comments section below!