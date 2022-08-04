Photo: Multi-time WWE Champion John Cena references AEW star's Dynamite segment roasting Vince McMahon

16-time WWE World Champion John Cena recently referenced AEW star Max Caster on Instagram. This came after Caster mentioned Vince McMahon's name on AEW Dynamite earlier.

During the opening moments of the dumpster match, Caster performed a diss rap towards their opponents, The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten). The 33-year-old roasted the brothers by saying The Acclaimed (him and Anthony Bowens) would make them retire "like Vince McMahon." It is widely known that McMahon retired from WWE as Chairman and CEO a few weeks ago.

On the social media platform, John Cena posted a photo of Caster following Wednesday's show, to seemingly react to the latter's opening rap. For those unaware, Cena is known for posting cryptic stuff and references on his official Instagram account.

Bowens noticed this and only had this to say in John's post.

"EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED," Bowens commented.

Caster has been drawing comparisons from Cena, especially on the rap game, with the latter praising the former at one point. The Cenation leader was once known as the "Doctor of Thuganomics," a rapping wrestler who usually dissed his opponents and the city he's in, much like the AEW star is doing.

AEW star Max Caster didn't like being compared to John Cena initially

In a recent interview, Max Caster claimed that he wasn't down with the "John Cena comparisons" earlier on. However, the AEW star later admitted that it was an honor to have his name put next to the 16-time WWE World Champion.

"The John Cena stuff bothered me at first. It’s tough to do something new in wrestling, right? Everything’s been done … It bothered me at first but then I realized, ‘Well, you’re comparing me to arguably the greatest wrestler of all time,’ definitely the biggest drawing wrestler of the modern era, or at least the era we’re in now, so it’s not a bad thing."

christradomis ⚡️🦆🖋 @Christradomis Max Caster is better than John Cena ever was Max Caster is better than John Cena ever was https://t.co/JNAPQh3rrL

Earlier on Dynamite, The Acclaimed outlasted The Gunn Club in the first ever dumpster match in AEW history. The faces then proceeded to send the trash bin crashing off the stage, with the Gunn Brothers locked inside.

