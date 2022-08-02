"The John Cena stuff bothered me" - Top AEW star apparently disliked being compared to WWE legend

Being compared to WWE veteran John Cena was apparently a source of disdain for AEW wrestler Max Caster.
'The Acclaimed' member is usually seen sprouting rap verses during his entrance to the AEW arena. His skill on the mic, in more ways than one, has earned him and his partner Anthony Bowens a devoted fanbase. Max recently had a rap battle against Austin Gunn in a top-rated segment. During the confrontation, he was accused of stealing John Cena's gimmick.
In a recent appearance on AllHipHopTV, the 33-year-old star talked about how he viewed comparisons being made between him and the WWE legend.
“The John Cena stuff bothered me at first,” Caster said. “It’s tough to do something new in wrestling, right? Everything’s been done … It bothered me at first but then I realized, ‘Well, you’re comparing me to arguably the greatest wrestler of all time,’ definitely the biggest drawing wrestler of the modern era, or at least the era we’re in now, so it’s not a bad thing." (H/T: WrestlingInc)
Max Caster and Anthony Bowens are currently embroiled in a heated feud against the Gunn Club.
John Cena has also shared his views about the AEW star's work
The comparisons between Max Caster and the WWE legend have also reached the ears of Cena.
Speaking with Soundsphere, Max revealed that Cena knows and fully approves of his work. He also stated that the WWE Superstar was a major influence on his music taste.
"I would even say that John Cena is the reason why I became a fan of Murs (notable rapper) because Cena was in Murs 's video back in 2004 for the song 'Hustle' and I watched that and I went, 'Oh Wow Murs, he's got Cena let me see what other music he's got' boom.'' (15.48-16.03)
