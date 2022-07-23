WWE legend's son namedrops John Cena and former world champion on AEW Rampage

AEW star Austin Gunn referenced WWE superstars John Cena and Bobby Lashley in his rap battle against Max Caster this week on Rampage.

The latest edition of AEW Rampage, the Gunn Club faced the Acclaimed in a rap battle. The unorthodox segment garnered a loud pop from fans, as Austin Gunn and Platinum Max Caster pulled out all the stops in their dissing rap verses.

Austin was surprisingly good with words as he tried his best to outshine Max in the rap battle. Billy Gunn's son also namedropped Bobby Lashley, referring to the former WWE World Champion's 2018 segment with his "sisters".

"I am not scared of you mister, why I would be scared of one Bobby Lashley's sisters."

He also referenced John Cena, taunting Max Caster for apparently stealing the WWE legend's gimmick.

“John Cena wants his gimmick back.”

Although the Gunn Club tried their best, Max Caster's rapid verses made Austin Gunn choke and give up. However, the loss prompted Billy Gunn and his sons to physically attack the Acclaimed, leading to a beatdown as the segment ended.

The fight has deepened the hatred between the once allied factions in AEW. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next in store for them in the coming weeks.

