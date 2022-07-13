"He is a big supporter"- Popular AEW star says John Cena approves of his work, cites him as major influence

AEW star Max Caster has spoken about earning John Cena's approval and cited Cena as a major influence over his musical preferences.

Caster has earned the love of AEW fans with his legit rapping and musical ability. As one-half of The Acclaimed, he is famous for dishing out diss tracks on his opponents before his matches. His rapping character is often compared to John Cena's ''Dr. of Thuganomics'' persona, which ignited Cena's rise to global fame.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Soundsphere, 'Platinum Max' highlighted Cena's role towards refining his musical acumen:

"I would even say that John Cena is the reason why I became a fan of Murs (notable rapper) because John Cena was in Murs 's video back in 2004 for the song 'Hustle' and I watched that and I went, 'Oh Wow Murs, he's got Cena let me see what other music he's got' boom.''- said Max Caster (15.48-16.03)

The 33-year old expressed that he now has the support of the 16-time World Champion:

"So, you know, there's another thing that wrestling has helped me with John Cena, who's a big supporter now by the way too." (16.03-16.10)

John Cena heaped praise on Max Caster

During the early stages of his career, The leader of Cenation became popular as a result of his "Doctor of Thugonomics" gimmick. His oozing charisma and entertaining raps resulted in a tremendous amount of admiration from fans.

When it comes to music, Max Caster is as legit as one can get. He is the beat-maker for the entrance tracks of several wrestlers. He showcases freestyle rap videos and his other musical endeavors on his YouTube channel Shook Crew.

During an interview with Forbes, Cena lauded Max Caster's rapping, describing his work as 'spectacular'. Here's what the 16-time world champion stated:

"I saw what he was doing was spectacular. I wish him all the best of luck, but I can’t give him any advice because he’s punching far above my weight class. He's very gifted. He’s gifted enough to rhyme to the beat live. As long as he keeps everything in realistic perspective, he shows great potential." - said Cena

The AEW audience is not only fond of Max Caster's work on the mic, Platinum Max is no slouch in the ring. Alongside Anthony Bowens, Caster is currently involved in a steaming feud with the Gunn Club.

