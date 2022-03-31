"I can't give him any advice"- John Cena makes bold comment about current AEW star

WWE legend John Cena praised current AEW star Max Caster in his latest interview.

John Cena took on "The Dr. of Thugonomics" gimmick on SmackDown in 2002. The gimmick helped Cena gain immense popularity. As a result, Cena became the biggest attraction in all of WWE.

While speaking with Forbes, Cena shared his thoughts on AEW star Max Caster, a rapper. He said Caster is a better rapper and dubbed his work 'spectacular.' Cena also explained why he couldn't give Caster any advice:

"I immediately checked out his raps, out of the blue, and I saw what he was doing was spectacular. I wish him all the best of luck, but I can’t give him any advice because he’s punching far above my weight class. He's very gifted. He’s gifted enough to rhyme to the beat live, where I kind of did my stuff a cappella to let the punchlines sink in."

“Hip-hop constantly evolves, and it constantly moves forward, and he's the better version of what I did. He’s really, really spectacular. As long as he keeps everything in realistic perspective, he shows great potential." (H/T - Forbes)

Caster is bound to be delighted upon learning of John Cena's praise

Max Caster has been working for AEW for about two years. He's currently one-half of The Acclaimed with fellow wrestler Anthony Bowens. Caster has been steadily racking up wins on AEW TV for a while now and has a bright future.

Last year, Max Caster performed a rap while making his entrance on an episode of Dark. His rap consisted of several controversial bits, including an inappropriate joke about AEW's Julia Hart. AEW President Tony Khan called the rap 'terrible' and said it shouldn't have made the show.

Have you watched Max Caster on AEW programming? Do you share John Cena's opinion on his rapping skills?

