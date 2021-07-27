"My biggest concern" - WWE Veteran feels AEW is unsafe for Daniel Bryan, fears the superstar could get hurt

Daniel Bryan's imminent move to AEW is one of the hottest topics in professional wrestling alongside CM Punk's reported signing.

While the leader of the Yes movement seems ready to start a new chapter in his career, former WWE head writer Vince Russo had significant concerns regarding Daniel Bryan risking his health by choosing AEW.

The WWE Veteran explained his primary problem with Daniel Bryan heading to AEW during the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's "Writing with Russo" with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

AEW is known to have an intense in-ring style that features more moves when compared to WWE. Most high-profile AEW matches have had an element of risk, and Russo felt Daniel Bryan was more likely to get hurt in an AEW ring due to the company's in-ring approach.

"Now, tomorrow morning I start a new life. A life where I am no longer a wrestler. But that is tomorrow and that is not tonight."



Five years to the day since Daniel Bryan announced his retirement from pro-wrestling 😢



Proof that nothing lasts forever... pic.twitter.com/sgLBVDD4Zd — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 8, 2021

Daniel Bryan has a history of concussions as he had to retire from in-ring competition for a few years due to the inability to secure the necessary medical clearance.

"My biggest concern is, bro, does he really want to work that style with a lot of guys that are green, and I think his chances of getting hurt in an AEW ring as compared to WWE is ten times stronger. That's what I'm concerned about," revealed Russo.

I'm thinking about Daniel Bryan's health: Vince Russo

Vince Russo continued to discuss the potential risk of Daniel Bryan's AEW signing and explained a hypothetical situation involving the Young Bucks.

Russo felt Daniel Bryan would be new to the AEW setup, so the respected wrestler might not turn down potentially dangerous spots. The former WWE writer added that the responsibility of ensuring Daniel Bryan's safety would lie in the backstage agent's hands.

"Let me tell you what's going to happen. This is the behind-the-scenes stuff that people don't know. Let me tell you what's going to happen, okay? So, say I'm an agent at AEW. Okay, bro, if I'm an agent in AEW and say the Young Bucks are going over a match with Daniel Bryan and his partner is going to be Marko, and bro, say, this is how it goes down. The crazy bucks are laying out all these kinds of crazy stuff that they want to do. Now, as the responsible agent, I'm standing there, I'm thinking about Daniel Bryan's health, and I'm thinking about, 'No!' But Daniel Bryan, on the other hand, he is the new guy in the company. Bro, he is not going to say no," added Vince Russo.

Do you share the same concern as Vince Russo regarding Daniel Bryan? Is AEW unsafe for the 40-year-old superstar?

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling and embed the video.

Edited by Greg Bush