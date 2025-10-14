New champion, Top star quits - 4 shocking moments that can happen at AEW WrestleDream 2025

AEW has been garnering momentum with its successful pay-per-view shows in recent months. The Jacksonville-based promotion is set to present another major show, WrestleDream. The show, which promises to be a blockbuster, is scheduled to take place on October 18, 2025, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.Furthermore, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan and his regime have assembled a star-studded match card for the show. Top stars like 'Hangman' Adam Page, Samoa Joe, 'Timeless' Toni Storm, Jon Moxley, and Darby Allin have been announced to compete in major matches.With a stacked card, Tony Khan could also create memorable moments at the event with unexpected booking decisions and even potential new debuts. So here are the top four shockers wrestling fans can witness at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view.#4. Toni Storm makes history at AEW WrestleDreamThe wrestling audience was left stunned at AEW All Out 2025 during the final moments of the four-way match for the AEW Women's World Championship. In a major shocker, Kris Statlander rolled up Timeless Toni Storm and pinned her shoulders to the mat to win her title, becoming the first female star to win both AEW women's titles. However, Storm can make history in her own right in a rematch against Statlander for the championship at WrestleDream. AEW could book this incredible yet shocking moment, which will see The Hollywood Starlet win and become the first-ever five-time champion in All Elite Wrestling.#3. Darby Allin says I Quit at the eventDarby Allin has been involved in a heated feud with Jon Moxley since returning to AEW at All In Texas. The duo decimated each other in the Coffin match at All Out 2025 and are set for another hellicious 'I Quit' showdown at the WrestleDream pay-per-view. Allin, who is known for being a death-defying, fearless, and relentless individual, is the last person someone could expect to say I Quit. However, at WrestleDream, Jon Moxley and The Death Riders could not only endure physical but also find an emotional weakness in Allin to exploit that could force him to quit and lose the match in a major shocker.#2. Former WWE superstars make their debutOne of the most memorable yet shocking moments in AEW WrestleDream history was the debut of WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland in the company in 2023. Tony Khan's promotion could create another shocker this year by bringing back released stars like Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, or other popular stars, much like they brought back Andrade and have their debut at the WrestleDream event.#1. Samoa Joe ends Hangman Adam Page's title reignHangman Adam Page experienced a signficant resurgence upon winning the AEW World Championship at All In 2025. Since then, he has been a fighting champion and delivered stellar performances in title bouts. However, the company could throw a curveball and bring about the demise of Hangman's title reign at the hands of Samoa Joe, whom he is scheduled to face at WrestleDream. This could create a shocking moment at the event while also letting Joe get back into the main event scene.