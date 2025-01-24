New super faction? How unhappy AEW stars can band together and invade WWE

AEW has thrived as a top wrestling promotion in the United States since its inception in 2019. However, in light of recent events, several of its top talents are either unhappy with their current situation or possibly on their way out of the company.

Some top names who are reportedly unhappy with their position in AEW include Ricky Starks, Britt Baker and Malakai Black. The former House of Black leader is rumoured to be done with the company and is set to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Elsewhere, Ricky Starks, who had been perceived as a top talent in the promotion, has not been seen on AEW television since March 2024. Moreover, a report stated that Tony Khan had denied Starks' request to be released from his contract.

Lastly, one of his top stars of the women's division, Britt Baker, has also been absent since November 2024, with reports stating that her backstage issues and reputation might lead to her never returning to the company.

These unhappy stars seemingly have no hopes of getting back to a top spot in AEW and might leave the promotion upon the end of their respective contracts. This leaves them with the idea to explore the big leagues, i.e. WWE, which could use its star power to its advantage. However, the impact could be even bigger if they band together to start a compelling invasion storyline.

Unhappy AEW stars' super faction might begin with their invasion in TNA

Upon becoming free agents and possibly signing with WWE, this new super faction comprising stars such as Ricky Starks, Britt Baker and Malakai Black could begin their invasion. However, their first stop would be TNA rather than WWE.

Following the signing of WWE NXT and TNA's long-term partnership agreement, this could be the route that the super faction explores. They could head over to TNA to begin the chaos and command the attention of the wrestling world. This could also see them defeat prolific TNA performers and even secure championship gold in the process.

The next takeover target for them becomes WWE NXT

After having a remarkable start in TNA, the super faction of former AEW stars could make their way to WWE NXT. They could put everyone in the developmental territory on notice following their dominant presence in TNA.

With the possible intention of taking the invasion to the next level, the super faction could target some of the top names of WWE NXT. This could include stars such as Trick Williams, Roxanne Perez and Giuila to make a bigger impact. Moreover, during their tenure, they could even recruit former AEW stars such as Ethan Page to their ranks and grow in strength and numbers.

The AEW force would then arrive on the main roster

With the super faction of former AEW stars having made their dominant presence felt in TNA and NXT and growing in numbers, they could be ready to take their invasion to the highest level.

The stable could choose to invade both RAW and SmackDown and begin their warpath of chaos and destruction against some of the biggest names in professional wrestling. They can even so choose to go their separate ways after accomplishing their goal of making it to the big leagues, which could lead to WWE building top singles stars in the process.

