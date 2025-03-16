  • home icon
  10-time champion makes huge return after 434 days on AEW Collision

10-time champion makes huge return after 434 days on AEW Collision

By Sujay
Modified Mar 16, 2025 01:12 GMT
AEW Collision saw the return of a big star. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
AEW Collision is the Saturday show of All Elite Wrestling (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)

Tonight, AEW Collision saw the huge return of a 10-time champion, which was a surprise. The fans definitely did not see this coming.

Powerhouse Hobbs, who is slowly making his way to the main event scene, was tasked with taking on the returning Griff Garrison. The latter is a prominent figure in the independent circuit, having won 10 titles across various wrestling promotions.

The last time he had a match in AEW was 434 days ago, on the January 6, 2024, episode of Collision, where he suffered a loss against WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland. The match between Hobbs and Garrison did not last long as the big man dominated the opposition with ease. Griff was accompanied to the ring by his Ring of Honor stablemates, Preston Vance and Jacked Jameson.

Hobbs immediately took them out and hit the returning Griff Garrison with a main event spinebuster for the win. After the match, Vance and Jameson circled the ring in an attempt to attack Hobbs, but The Outrunners came out to chase them away.

It was a great way for Powerhouse Hobbs to assert his authority in AEW and remind everyone that he is not someone to be messed with.

Edited by Neda Ali
