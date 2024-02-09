10-year WWE veteran deliberately spills the beans on blockbuster AEW arrival

One of WWE's former biggest star's time away from the wrestling scene is coming to an end and it is seemingly evident where she will show up, teasing her arrival in AEW with another easter egg.

Of course, we are talking about none other than Mercedes Mone. AEW President Tony Khan recently announced on AEW Dynamite that the company would invade TD Garden in Boston in five weeks for a special show, titled Big Business.

It was interesting to note that the city name Boston was spelled 'BO$$TON' in the AEW graphic displayed on the television screens. This was a direct reference to Mone's WWE gimmick and she herself ignited the rumors of her AEW debut with that mention.

As noted on her X profile, Mercedes Mone recently changed her hometown location's spelling to as it was in the AEW Big Business graphic, seemingly confirming that her AEW debut is coming up in the next five weeks.

"BO$$TON."

Former WWE star Mercedes Mone sent out a message following AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone has been one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling business today. After reports of failed negotiations with WWE, all rumors and speculations pointed towards her signing with AEW.

Moreover, after Tony Khan's big announcement on Dynamite, the CEO of women's wrestling herself took to her X to tweet out lyrics from her entrance theme that she used in the Stamford-based promotion back in the day, in possibly another reference to the BO$$ mention.

"I remember when couldn't pay the rent, Now I own the whole building that I'm living in, Sky's the limit when you're never giving in, You get in, you ride it out And don't look back again."

With things clearer than ever, it is just a matter of five weeks before the former multi-time Women's champion resurges back to the wrestling world and now, we possibly know where she will show up.

