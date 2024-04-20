Konnan says 10-year WWE veteran's AEW signing has been the "biggest failure of all" 

A former WCW veteran has criticized some of AEW's latest signings, including a certain WWE Superstar, as he believes they were the most underwhelming.

Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) has been with the promotion for more than a month now. She has yet to compete in an official match but has appeared in several segments. She got physical with some stars, including the likes of Julia Hart and Skye Blue. As it stands, she's next for a TBS Championship opportunity.

On the latest edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan discussed all of AEW's blockbuster signings and their impact on the company. He discussed Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay and how the promotion has not recouped the money invested in them.

"Well, the thing is you spent a lot of money—we don't know how much—on Okada, right? He means absolutely nothing. You spent a lot of money on Ospreay. I won't say he means nothing, but so far, you haven't got that... you haven't really gotten a return on him, which you should be getting immediately.

He then discussed Mone, the biggest let-down of the three. He criticized her inability to make good promos, which has been the 10-year veteran's weakness since her time in WWE.

"And Moné's probably been the biggest failure of all. Another bad promo. Do you not see that she's not good on the mic? Live or backstage. We've been, Disco and I, have been saying this about her since she was in WWE. We like her, we like her look, we like her wrestling, her swag. She's not good on the mic, and she comes off like a heel." [3:55-4:40]

Another former WWE veteran has also criticized Mercedes Moné's AEW run

Eric Bischoff recently talked about how underwhelming The CEO's run has been. According to him, nothing they do with her would matter, and she may end up like another former WWE Superstar in Saraya (FKA Paige).

Bischoff has criticized her lack of an impact, and he believes that in a few months, her momentum would completely run dry.

"At this point, it doesn't matter. They can do anything they want to do with her and it's not going to matter. It's over; they blew it. She's just going to be [like Saraya]. 'Oh that was gonna be a big thing, oh the women's division, this is gonna be the (...) Oh, this is it, a game changer.' Really? What have we seen so far? Absolutely nothing. Two months from now, you'll be looking at the same scenario for Mercedes."

Despite arriving more than a month ago, Mercedes Moné has yet to make her in-ring debut. Given how things look, fans may have to wait another month, as this could go down at Double or Nothing.

