WWE legend on Mercedes Mone's AEW run: "It's over; they blew it. She's just going to be like Saraya"

WWE legend Eric Bischoff recently commented on Mercedes Mone's ongoing run in AEW.

The former Sasha Banks made her AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business on March 13, 2024. Although Mone has appeared in numerous segments since her arrival, she has yet to set foot inside the squared circle. Moreover, The CEO will not be taking part in AEW Dynasty this month. She will instead challenge for the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing in Las Vagas.

On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, co-host Conrad Thompson asked host Eric Bischoff to comment on Tony Khan not booking Mercedes Mone in a match since her arrival. The WWE Hall of Famer compared The CEO's situation to Saraya's, claiming that the company failed to capitalize on the momentum of both stars.

"At this point, it doesn't matter. They can do anything they want to do with her and it's not going to matter. It's over; they blew it. She's just going to be [like Saraya]. 'Oh that was gonna be a big thing, oh the women's division, this is gonna be the (...) Oh, this is it, a game changer.' Really? What have we seen so far? Absolutely nothing. Two months from now, you'll be looking at the same scenario for Mercedes." [1:34:50 - 1:35:20]

Eric Bischoff explains why Mercedes Mone may fail to make an impact in AEW

Eric Bischoff continued to discuss Mercedes Mone's booking during the same chat. He mentioned that The CEO might not succeed in AEW because of the promotion's environment and poor creative decisions.

"I was asked the question months and months and months ago. 'Do you think Mercedes Mone will have any impact on AEW?' And without even taking a deep enough breath to express the one-syllable, answer to that, it was 'No'. She's not, she hasn't and she won't and that's self-inflicted. It has nothing to do with her potential or what she's capable of as a talent. It's the environment she's in. It is dysfunctional creatively. There is a lack of vision. It's just impossible for anybody to show up and have an impact or move the needle or change the game or whatever," he said. [1:33:57 - 1:34:45]

Many wrestling personalities, including Jim Cornette and Konnan, have criticized AEW's creative decisions and booking patterns in the past. However, the company will aim to bounce back by possibly delivering a stellar pay-per-view on April 21, 2024, in St. Louis.

