"That's a big mistake they make over and over" - Konnan criticizes AEW for former WWE Superstar's weak debut

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently expressed his disappointment over a former WWE Superstar's presentation on AEW Dynamite.

Kushida made his All Elite Wrestling debut in a TNT Championship match against Darby Allin. After a physical bout between the two stars, Allin managed to retain his title with the Last Supper.

While speaking on the latest edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan stated that AEW should have done more to promote Kushida's first appearance on the Wednesday night show:

"This is what I don't understand. Why didn't you last week because you [Tony Khan] knew since last week he was coming put stuff on Kushida online and then at the beginning of the show do a good vignette of him in New Japan and some of his great matches and put him over and explain who he is. Because yeah your fanbase knows who he is that's good. You already cater enough to them. How about people that don't know who he is. They do not count? That's a big mistake they make over and over and over," said Konnan. [22:37-23:08]

Konnan wasn't as harsh on Kushida's in-ring work on AEW Dynamite

While speaking on the same edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said that he did like Kushida's in-ring action on Dynamite. He praised the former WWE Superstar for making Darby Allin "look good."

However, the wrestling veteran added that he would have booked a main event featuring Bryan Danielson and Bandido instead:

"I watched it, I did watch it and I thought it was a good match. It was a good match, he really made Darby look good and Darby's a really underrated worker. He's not just a skateboard and stunts. I would have featured Bandito and Bryan Danielson in the main event, but this was okay with me. You know as Darby always delivers and Kushida did too. And you know they are pushing Darby and he's delivering, " said the veteran. [From 23:49 to 24:19]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan brings Kushida back for a potential rematch with Allin in the future.

