Konnan reacts to former WWE Superstar's debut on AEW Dynamite this week 

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently commented on a former WWE Superstar's debut match on AEW Dynamite this week.

The latest edition of AEW's flagship show featured Darby Allin defending his TNT title against Kushida. Despite putting up a commendable effort, the former WWE Superstar was unable to take down Sting's disciple. The bout ended with Darby retaining his title.

Speaking about the match on a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan praised both the stars involved. He also noted that Tony Khan seemed to be pushing Darby Allin.

"I watched it, I did watch it and I thought it was a good match. It was a good match, he really made Darby look good and Darby's a really underrated worker. He's not just a skateboard and stunts. I would have featured Bandito and Bryan Danielson in the main event, but this was okay with me. You know as Darby always delivers and Kushida did too. And you know they are pushing Darby and he's delivering, " said the veteran. [From 23:49 to 24:19]

Konnan also commented on an AEW star forming an unlikely alliance with a former WWE Superstar

Apart from praising Kushida and Darby Allin, Konnan also predicted the formation of an alliance in AEW.

Dynamite also featured a backstage interview with Hangman Adam Page and Renee Paquette. Speaking about the segment on the same Keepin' it 100 episode, the wrestling veteran stated that he liked Renee's professionalism:

"I like the fact that she [Renee Paquette] maintained her professionalism when they were talking about her husband. I didn't expect that, so that was good and I kind of liked that they were very vague like, 'you know what I want you to tell her husband... Better yet, nothing.' I have a feeling that they are gonna put these guys together." [From 11:25 to 11:44]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Hangman Adam Page plans to do next in Tony Khan's Promotion.

