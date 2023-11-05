13-time champion set to make his massive first-ever appearance on AEW Collision this week

Mark Briscoe has been announced to appear on the latest episode of AEW Collision, which would mark the first time he's appearing on the show.

Briscoe officially signed with Tony Khan's promotion in February, though he and his brother, the late Jay Briscoe, had wrestled for the company before. Merely days after Jay's untimely passing in January, Mark Briscoe was announced to become a full-time member of All Elite Wrestling and its sister promotion, ROH's roster.

However, he's been away from action since June this year due to a knee injury, following which he also underwent surgery. AEW shared a Twitter post a few minutes back, revealing Mark would be making his first-ever appearance on Collision this week. While it's unclear what the company has planned for him, it's safe to assume it could set up his much-anticipated return to the ring.

Check out the announcement below:

Expand Tweet

AEW star Mark Briscoe on contemplating retirement

Earlier this year, during his appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Mark Briscoe revealed details of how he contemplated hanging up his boots following his brother Jay's demise. However, Mark added that he ultimately chose to continue as he believed his brother wouldn't be happy with the decision.

“You know, when it first happened, I was almost like, ‘Well, I don’t know if I ever want to wrestle again. And then as the hours go, it’s almost like, ‘S**t, Jamin will be pissed if I…’ You know what I mean? If I hung up the boots now, he’d be mad as hell," said Mark Briscoe.

Expand Tweet

Despite dealing with a personal loss of such magnitude, Mark still got back in the ring and became a major player for the ROH brand.

Are you excited about seeing Mark Briscoe on Collision this week? Do you see him getting into action at the show? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here