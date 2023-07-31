38-year-old AEW star recently contemplated retirement

AEW star Mark Briscoe has had a rollercoaster of a year so far. He lost his brother Jay Briscoe very early into the year, and he recently revealed that around the time, he considered going into retirement.

The Briscoe Brothers were another tag team consisting of two blood brothers. They tagged together, and became the Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions. They were the title holders even up to the day of Jay Briscoe's passing, hence why Mark had to relinquish the tag team titles.

While appearing on AEW Unrestricted, Mark Briscoe opened up about his brother and the day of his unfortunate passing. He mentioned how it occurred actually the day before his birthday.

“It was the day before my birthday. It was January 17th, and my birthday is the 18th. That was the day that my brother passed, and I saw him earlier that day, and he was just being a goofball. He’s like, 'You ready for your big day tomorrow?' And then, a couple hours later, I’m getting a phone call. I’m like, 'What’s happening?' You know what I mean?”

He also went on to discuss how around that time, he considered retirement. He didn't go through it, as he believed that this might've not been what his brother wanted for him.

“You know, when it first happened, I was almost like, ‘Well, I don’t know if I ever want to wrestle again. And then as the hours go, it’s almost like, ‘S**t, Jamin will be pissed if I…’ You know what I mean? If I hung up the boots now, he’d be mad as hell.” [H/T POST Wrestling]

AEW star Mark Briscoe ruled out for the rest of 2023

Mark Briscoe has had an eventful year as of now. However, a recent report stated that the AEW star will be sidelined for the rest of the year.

According to a report by Fightful Select a few weeks ago, many sources have revealed that Briscoe suffered a knee injury. He will undergo surgery which will unfortunately sideline him for the rest of the year.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Those close to Mark Briscoe confirmed to us that he sustained a knee injury that will likely require surgery.



We wish him a speedy recovery

Mark Briscoe has had a very eventful year, and despite losing the chance to compete in the ring for the rest of the year, this is the perfect opportunity for him to recuperate. We hope for his speedy recovery.

What are your memories of the Briscoe Brothers? Let us know in the comment section below.