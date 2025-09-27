13-time WWE champion makes a blockbuster announcement amid absence

Recently, a legendary WWE star made a blockbuster announcement for his fans. While he has been away from the wrestling ring for now, he is still making waves in the world of professional wrestling, and this announcement is just proof of that.Former 3-time WWF Intercontinental Champion &amp; 7-time WWF Hardcore Champion, Dustin Rhodes, who is also a former 2-time World Tag Team &amp; a former WWE Tag Team Champion, announced the first anniversary of his Rhodes Wrestling. It is a promotion founded by Rhodes himself to provide hands-on experience to young talents who aspire to become professional wrestlers.In a huge X post, The Natural revealed that the Rhodes Wrestling Association is hosting a special event on the occasion of its first anniversary. The show, titled Fall Fury, will take place at the Wild West Country Dance Hall in Cedar Park, Texas. Rhodes is planning the show at a huge level, with stars like Zilla Fatu, Deonna Purrazzo, and Billy Gunn being announced in the front and center of the show.&quot;Alright!!!! BIG NEWS FOR @RhodesWrestling !!!! Our 1 year anniversary show on November 23rd is LIVE!!! Reserve your early seats TODAY!!! #FallFury2!!! And with an anniversary show, comes a bigger venue!!! #WildWest country dance Hall in #CedarParkTx Sunday November 23rd. Showtime 5pm central!!! VIP-3:00 doors/meet and greet w/merch bundle General-4:00 Showtime-5pm Please come be a part of our 1 yr anny!! Gonna be a great show. Thank you all who have made #RWA a special place! #prowrestling #anniversaryshow #cedarparkTx Thank yall TIX ARE LIVEEEE!!!!&quot; he wroteCheck out the X post below:Former WWE star Dustin Rhodes reveals his list of the top five greatest technical wrestlersDustin Rhodes has a lot of experience in the ring in various promotions like AEW, WWE, and WCW. With almost three decades in the world of professional wrestling, The Natural has gained the status of a legend in the industry. With that experience, Rhodes recently revealed his list of the top 5 technical wrestlers of all time.Taking to X, the former AEW TNT Champion revealed that Bryan Danielson is his top technical wrestler of all time. After him, he mentioned William Regal and Fit Finlay at the second and third positions, respectively.Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodesLINKWhat are your top 5 greatest pro wrestling technical wrestlers of all time? Or top 6. Here are mine:-Bryan Danielson-William Regal-Fit Finlay-Zack Saber Jr.-Bret HartMoreover, the 56-year-old ranked Zack Sabre Jr. and Bret Hart in the fourth and fifth spots on his list of the top five technical wrestlers of all time. The list has been drawing significant attention from fans, with many expressing their agreement.