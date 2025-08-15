13-time WWE champion reveals he's undergoing surgery next week

A former WWE champion stated that he will be undergoing major surgery after being sidelined recently. Dustin Rhodes has a reputation for helping young talent move to the top. He did the same a couple of weeks ago on Collision when he faced Kyle Fletcher with the TNT Title on the line.The only issue was that the Natural wasn't completely healthy when he entered the squared circle. The duo battled in a violent street fight. In the end, the Protostar captured the TNT Championship. Unfortunately, Dustin Rhodes had to take time off after the match to undergo double knee surgery.A fan recently asked the former WWE Intercontinental Champion about his health. Dustin Rhodes revealed that he will undergo an operation on his knees on Thursday, August 21.&quot;Haha surgery next Thursday,&quot; he wrote.Ex-WWE star Dustin Rhodes addresses the recent retirement talksThe 56-year-old star has had a great career, but is still determined to go a long way. The recent health issue has led people to talk about him hanging up his boots.Dustin Rhodes recently took to X/Twitter and said that he will not retire. He also revealed that he wants to win the world title before retiring.&quot;My meniscus is non existent in both lol. It's work ethic and love that pushes me through. Its people telling me to retire that pushes me even more! I am still, at 56, one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world. Age [is] just a number. Sometimes you have to manifest shit and get it done. I absolutely know my time is nearing the end but NOT YET! Gotta get the world title as that should be every pro wrestlers goal,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see when the Natural returns to the squared circle.