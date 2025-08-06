13-Time WWE Champion Sends a Heartfelt Message Ahead of AEW Dynamite: "Sometimes We Have to Fake It"

A former WWE champion recently suffered a huge loss. He has now sent a heartfelt message ahead of AEW Dynamite.Dustin Rhodes has been on a great run for the past several months. He currently holds the ROH World Tag Team and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships. At All In: Texas, he even won the TNT Title, which was his first singles title win in AEW. After winning the title, Dustin defended it against Kyle Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight on the 31st of July, episode of AEW Collision, the Protostar emerged victorious in the match and ended The Natural's title reign.Following this, Dustin Rhodes took to social media and revealed that he got injured during his bout with Fletcher. Rhodes is now expected to be out of action for the rest of the year.Ahead of this week's Dynamite, the event has taken to social media to send a heartfelt message to his fans.&quot;There is nothing that YOU can't do to excel at your job. Do the work, have a great attitude, check ur ego at the door, and look the part. Sometimes we have to fake it till we make it and that's ok. You too can be the #LastOfYourKind.&quot;Check out his post here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDutch Mantell recently slammed AEW for how Dustin Rhodes' title change was bookedOn the 31st July episode of AEW Collision, Dustin Rhodes defended his TNT Championship in a Chicago Street Fight against Kyle Fletcher. The match was a brutal affair with several violent spots. One of the most talked-about moments of the match was when Fletcher drove a screwdriver into Dustin's knee multiple times before he pinned him to secure the win. This match received a lot of criticism from fans for its violent nature.Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager criticized the match for having no buildup that would warrant such violence in the first place. He also mentioned that such matches typically happen during indie shows.&quot;No. If there’s a buildup to warrant it, yes. But just out of the blue, all of a sudden these guys are doing this and every kind of gimmick and this that and the other and why? I mean, I saw it for the first time but I hadn’t even heard of a buildup. Even by reading their results, I hadn’t been reading about Kyle Fletcher. So therefore, he’s a name that—I mean, you go to an independent show, you’ll see matches like this on independent shows for no reason.&quot;It will be interesting to see what's next for Dustin Rhodes after this loss.