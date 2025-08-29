13-Time WWE Champion Sends a Heartfelt Message to New Parents Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and his wife became parents again. A former WWE champion has sent his heartfelt wishes to the couple.Dustin Rhodes first made a name for himself in WWE. While he hasn't had the sort of career like his brother, Cody Rhodes, The Natural has done fairly well for himself and is a 13-time champion in the Stamford-based promotion. At 56 years of age, he seemed to be hitting his peak and also recently won the TNT Championship. However, he then got sidelined for a serious knee injury soon after. On the other hand, Cody's professional life has been on a meteoric rise since he returned to WWE. Now, his personal life sees some massive changes after he and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, were blessed with a baby girl.Dustin Rhodes took to social media to send his heartfelt wishes to Cody and Brandi:&quot;Congrats to @TheBrandiRhodes and @CodyRhodes on their thew baby girl!!!! ❤️.&quot;Check out his tweet below:Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodesLINKCongrats to @TheBrandiRhodes and @CodyRhodes on their thew baby girl!!!! ❤️Cody Rhodes Broke His Silence Following the Birth of His DaughterCody Rhodes has proven himself to be a company man ever since he returned to WWE. He has been the face that runs the place. However, The American Nightmare is also very much a family man. Despite his many commitments, he always manages to make time for his family, and now there is an additional member.Brandi Rhodes recently announced on social media the birth of their second child, named Leilani Ella Runnels. Following this, the Undisputed WWE Champion took to X/Twitter to break his silence after the birth of his daughter with a heartwarming message.&quot;Three taps on the ground My Leilani❤️ ,&quot; Rhodes tweeted on X.Check out his tweet below:It's great to see Cody and Brandi share their happiness with the world. Now, it remains to be seen if any of his children will also follow in their family's footsteps to become professional wrestlers and carry on the legacy.