Cody Rhodes breaks silence following the birth of his and Brandi's second child

Congratulations are in order for Cody Rhodes and Brandi, as the couple recently announced the birth of their second child. Today, The American Nightmare broke silence on X following the birth of their second daughter.Cody Rhodes and Brandi welcomed their first child in 2021, and the couple has made multiple appearances outside the Stamford-based promotion with Liberty Runnels. Recently, The American Nightmare went on a hiatus from the weekly product, and while many assumed it was for shooting for a movie, the couple shocked the industry.Today, Brandi Rhodes announced the birth of his and Cody's second child, named Leilani Ella Runnels. Later, the Undisputed WWE Champion broke silence on X and retweeted Brandi's post and added a heartfelt message following the birth of the couple's second daughter.&quot;Three taps on the ground My Leilani 🩷,&quot; Rhodes tweeted on X.When is Cody Rhodes expected to be back in WWE?Cody Rhodes overcame one of his heroes in the industry at The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey when he defeated John Cena and became a two-time Undisputed WWE Champion. After the event, The American Nightmare didn't get to celebrate his win as he crossed paths with Drew McIntyre.On the SmackDown following the event, The Scottish Warrior brutally attacked Rhodes and wrote him off television when he Claymore-kicked his head into an announcer's desk. While the current champion is filming for the upcoming Street Fighter film, he's expected to be back in September 2025.According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), The American Nightmare is expected to wrap up his portion by September 20. Another report stated McIntyre and Rhodes are expected to face each other at Wrestlepalooza in the same month.Given Rhodes' personal and professional commitments going forward, it'll be interesting to see if the management decides to put the title on Drew McIntyre in the coming weeks.On behalf of Sportskeeda, we would like to share our most sincere congratulations to the Rhodes family.