WWE Wrestlepalooza: More details surface; multiple former champions set to be involved - Reports

By JP David
Modified Aug 21, 2025 10:35 GMT
WWE Wrestlepalooza is scheduled for September 20 in Indianpolis, Indiana. (Photo: WWE on X)
WWE Wrestlepalooza is scheduled for September 20 in Indianpolis, Indiana (Photo source: WWE on X)

WWE announced on Wednesday that it will be holding a new event called Wrestlepalooza on September 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The latest reports revealed more details about it, including multiple former champions having matches.

It was widely rumored for the past couple of weeks that WWE would have an event in September to possibly counter All Elite Wrestling's All Out in Toronto on the same day. Another rumor for the event is that the headliner could be John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar.

The official press release for Wrestlepalooza didn't name any WWE Superstars for the event. However, Katie Campione of Deadline reported that Cena will headline the event. She also mentioned top stars such as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Becky Lynch.

Notable omissions from the list of names are Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Rhea Ripley. But since the event is still a month away, matches will likely be confirmed following Clash in Paris at the end of August.

Cena and Lesnar are headed for a collision course after what happened at SummerSlam, while Rollins and Punk are feuding for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rhodes and McIntyre also started their program on SmackDown two weeks ago, and Becky Lynch's new story involves Nikki Bella.

WWE Wrestlepalooza will be the first PLE under ESPN

WWE initially announced that Royal Rumble would be the first PLE to be streamed on ESPN's new streaming platform next year. However, things have changed, and the first PLE to have the distinction will be Wrestlepalooza next month.

The company's deal with Peacock ends at Clash in Paris, with Wrestlepalooza ushering in a new era in WWE streaming. ESPN's new subscription-based platform is set to launch on Thursday.

"On September 20, WWE and ESPN are coming together for a can't-miss event to kick off our new partnership," Triple H said in a statement. "The biggest Superstars in WWE. The biggest brand in sports media. Are you ready?"
The event will be held inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever.

Edited by JP David
