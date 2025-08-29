Update on Cody Rhodes' filming schedule amid WWE absence - Reports

There is an update on Cody Rhodes' filming schedule amid his WWE absence. The Undisputed WWE Champion has been occupied with shooting for the live-action Street Fighter movie, where he will play the role of Guile.
Rhodes was last seen on WWE TV on August 8 on SmackDown, where he was viciously attacked by Drew McIntyre. Since then, he hasn't made any WWE appearances and was recently spotted in Australia heading to the set of Street Fighter.
Now, Dave Meltzer has shared an update on Rhodes' schedule in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON). Meltzer noted that The American Nightmare will be done filming Street Fighter by September 20.
The report noted that Rhodes and Roman Reigns, who is playing the character Akuma in the movie, will share filming dates, and there is some "crossover" on dates that both will be there.
WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!
Both Reigns and Cody Rhodes were cast to play particular roles in the live-action movie, and with filming ongoing, they can be expected to take some time off from WWE TV.
Cody Rhodes will reportedly defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre
With Cody Rhodes occupied with filming commitments, he is likely to miss WWE's Clash in Paris Premium Live Event this weekend.
WWE hasn't made any announcement on when a possible showdown between him and Drew McIntyre will take place so far. But it is possible that WWE is keeping the match in place for next month.
According to a report from PWInsider, WWE is looking to book Rhodes vs. McIntyre for the Undisputed Championship at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. Notably, this is the exact date by which Rhodes is expected to wrap up his Street Fighter filming.
With the Scottish Psychopath being attacked by Randy Orton on SmackDown last week, it remains to be seen how WWE books the planned feud with Rhodes in the weeks to come.