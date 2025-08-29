Update on Cody Rhodes' filming schedule amid WWE absence - Reports

There is an update on Cody Rhodes' filming schedule amid his WWE absence. The Undisputed WWE Champion has been occupied with shooting for the live-action Street Fighter movie, where he will play the role of Guile.

Ad

Rhodes was last seen on WWE TV on August 8 on SmackDown, where he was viciously attacked by Drew McIntyre. Since then, he hasn't made any WWE appearances and was recently spotted in Australia heading to the set of Street Fighter.

Now, Dave Meltzer has shared an update on Rhodes' schedule in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON). Meltzer noted that The American Nightmare will be done filming Street Fighter by September 20.

Ad

Trending

The report noted that Rhodes and Roman Reigns, who is playing the character Akuma in the movie, will share filming dates, and there is some "crossover" on dates that both will be there.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Both Reigns and Cody Rhodes were cast to play particular roles in the live-action movie, and with filming ongoing, they can be expected to take some time off from WWE TV.

Cody Rhodes will reportedly defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre

With Cody Rhodes occupied with filming commitments, he is likely to miss WWE's Clash in Paris Premium Live Event this weekend.

Ad

WWE hasn't made any announcement on when a possible showdown between him and Drew McIntyre will take place so far. But it is possible that WWE is keeping the match in place for next month.

According to a report from PWInsider, WWE is looking to book Rhodes vs. McIntyre for the Undisputed Championship at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. Notably, this is the exact date by which Rhodes is expected to wrap up his Street Fighter filming.

Ad

With the Scottish Psychopath being attacked by Randy Orton on SmackDown last week, it remains to be seen how WWE books the planned feud with Rhodes in the weeks to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More