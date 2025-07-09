13-time WWE champion shares an unfortunate update ahead of AEW Dynamite: "Gonna go to the doctor"

A former WWE champion has been having a good run in AEW. However, he has shared an unfortunate update before this week's Dynamite.

Ad

Dustin Rhodes has been part of All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception. He has been a regular feature on TV and is currently a double champion in ROH. Dustin holds the Ring of Honor World Tag Team and World Six-Man Tag Team titles. However, he now has some unfortunate news.

Dustin Rhodes took to X to disclose that he might have swine flu and was going to visit the doctor.

Ad

Trending

"Well guys, it looks like I have the swine flu. Gonna go to the doctor to get some oinkment," he wrote.

You can check out his tweet below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dustin held 13 titles in his WWE career, including the Intercontinental, Tag Team, and Hardcore championships.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes shared another unfortunate update

Dustin Rhodes is a veteran of the wrestling business who has worked for several promotions like WCW, WWE, and AEW. Although The Natural first became a household name in WWE, he is having the time of his life in his current run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

Dustin was planning a special event called The Natural Truth, which was set to take place at Puzzles Deep Ellum in Dallas during All In week. However, some major changes have now been made to the event.

The Natural took to X to announce that the venue, day, and time for The Natural Truth had to be changed due to poor ticket sales.

"We have a change in venue, day and time because tix weren't moving for #TheNaturalTruth during #AllIn week. Please stand by and keep a lookout for new info. The new day will be Thursday Night July 10th," Dustin wrote.

Ad

You can check out Dustin Rhodes' post below.

Expand Tweet

We hope that Dustin Rhodes quickly recovers from his illness and gets back to dominating his opponents in an AEW ring soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More