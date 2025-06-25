Dustin Rhodes gives unfortunate update ahead of AEW All In 2025

Dustin Rhodes has just shared an unfortunate update regarding an event that is set to take place on the road to AEW All In: Texas. This would be something away from the All Elite ring.

The Natural has been in the wrestling business for almost four decades. Despite this, he has continued to perform well as a member of both the AEW and ROH rosters. He now holds the ROH Tag Team and Six-Man tag titles as a member of the Sons of Texas. Just last month at Double or Nothing, he attempted to add to this as he and Sammy Guevara challenged the Hurt Syndicate for the AEW Tag Team Title.

On X/Twitter, Dustin Rhodes shared the news about an upcoming event set to take place during the week of All In: Texas. This was his "Natural Truth" event at the Puzzles Deep Ellum in Dallas. He revealed that, due to low ticket sales, he has decided to change the venue, date, and time of the event and reschedule it for Thursday, July 10. The venue will be revealed later.

"We have a change in venue, day and time because tix weren't moving for #TheNaturalTruth during #AllIn week. Please stand by and keep a lookout for new info. The new day will be Thursday Night July 10th," Dustin wrote.

Dustin Rhodes reached a new milestone

Last year, during the August 17 edition of AEW Collision, The Sons of Texas defeated Matt Taven and Mike Bennett of the Undisputed Kingdom to become the ROH Tag Team Champions.

Since then, they have remained champions and have even had the opportunity to compete as a duo all over the world, including at the Tokyo Dome. Dustin Rhodes and Sammy recently hit 300 days as the champions, and Guevara celebrated this on social media.

"Over 300 days as ROH World Tag Team Champions!" wrote Sammy.

Despite coming up short in their match against the Hurt Syndicate, the duo remains champions in their own right. It remains to be seen whether anyone on the roster can dethrone them.

